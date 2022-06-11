BRICS nations vow to deepen economic, trade cooperation

Xinhua) 15:13, June 11, 2022

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- BRICS economic and trade ministers have pledged to deepen cooperation in fields including digital economy, trade investment and sustainable development, supply chain and multilateral trade mechanisms, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

The 12th meeting of BRICS economic and trade ministers, held Thursday via video link, approved a joint communique and agreed on several proposals and frameworks in these relevant fields to make preparations for the 14th BRICS summit.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao presided over the meeting, which was attended by BRICS economic and trade ministers and representatives of relevant international organizations via video link.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)