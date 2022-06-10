BRICS countries should cooperate on food security: Chinese official

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries should deepen cooperation on food security and poverty reduction to contribute to global food security, said China's agriculture minister Tang Renjian on Wednesday.

Tang, minister of agriculture and rural affairs, made the remarks while attending the 12th Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Agriculture via video link.

To tackle the challenges to global food security, Tang called on BRICS countries to resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its center, enhance the synergy of agricultural trade policies, and further expand partnerships with stronger multilateral and bilateral cooperation on agriculture.

The meeting adopted a joint statement of BRICS agriculture ministers and a document on BRICS food security cooperation strategy. It also announced the establishment of a forum on the agriculture and rural affairs development of BRICS countries.

Despite the severe challenges brought by COVID-19 and natural disasters, China has managed to ensure enough food for over 1.4 billion people through its own efforts, making a contribution to global food security, said Tang.

With the theme of cooperation on agriculture and rural areas among BRICS countries, the meeting this year focused on topics such as global food security and poverty reduction.

