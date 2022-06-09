BRICS countries vow to deepen business cooperation

Xinhua) 08:13, June 09, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2020 shows a panoramic view of the headquarters building of BRICS New Development Bank in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Business representatives from the BRICS countries pledged Wednesday to enhance multilateral cooperation to safeguard the common interests of emerging markets and developing countries.

The 2022 annual meeting of the BRICS Business Council was held in Beijing, with about 150 representatives from the council's working groups attending online.

A joint statement on building high-quality partnerships among BRICS countries was published at the meeting, calling for efforts to deepen dialogue and enhance cooperation.

China has cooperated with all parties to leverage professional and resource advantages and promote economic recovery, said Chen Siqing, chairman of the Chinese chapter of the BRICS Business Council.

China will work with business communities among the BRICS countries and adhere to innovation-driven development to enhance growth momentum, Chen added.

The BRICS Business Council was established during the fifth BRICS Summit held in 2013 in Durban, South Africa, with the aim of promoting and strengthening business, trade and investment ties among the business communities of the five BRICS countries.

