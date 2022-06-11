South Africa expects greater, deeper partnership with other BRICS countries: President Ramaphosa

Xinhua) 14:04, June 11, 2022

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions about the BRICS partnership during a media briefing in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 10, 2022. Ramaphosa on Friday said his country wants to see a "greater and deeper partnership" with other members of BRICS, an "attractive" bloc that many other countries have confidence in. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

CAPE TOWN, June 10 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said his country wants to see a "greater and deeper partnership" with other members of BRICS, an "attractive" bloc that many other countries have confidence in.

Ramaphosa made the remarks when responding to questions about the BRICS partnership during a media briefing in Cape Town. He especially spoke highly of the partnership between China and South Africa, saying China is "a country which we have a strategic relationship at the highest level," and that the relationship has strengthened over times and spans the cooperation in a number of areas.

The president also said China "came in very handy" for South Africa during "the most dangerous period of COVID" when South Africa didn't have a large number of personal protective equipment (PPE). China opened up "really wonderful" processes in supplying PPE and giving financial support after the engagement between the leaders of the two countries.

China not only supported South Africa but also assisted the African continent through the Africa Medical Supplies Platform, which was launched by the African Union to address the supply shortages in Africa's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ramaphosa.

The platform, with China's support, "helps to reduce the prices a great deal for PPE, in terms of masks, sanitizers, ventilators and a number of other medical supplies," he said.

The partnership between the two countries has been "deep," "meaningful," "effective" and has been "largely beneficial to us as a South Africa, and also broadly to our continent," he added.

The media briefing took place in the parliament precinct after the president replied to a debate by lawmakers at the National Assembly, the lower house, about the Presidency Budget Vote.

The president expected to see great improvement in the partnership with China in the areas of trade relations, infrastructure development, and "basically in helping each other, particularly China as it is the second-largest economy in the world, supporting our whole process of development," he said.

Regarding the expansion of BRICS, Ramaphosa said, "a number of other countries want to join in BRICS speaks volumes about the confidence that many of other countries are having in BRICS."

"They see BRICS as a wonderful forward-looking alternative to the current blocs that exist in the country, and people see BRICS as a very attractive bloc, political bloc, economy bloc or formation in the world and that in itself is something positive," he said.

Speaking of this year's BRICS Leaders' Meeting, Ramaphosa expected the summit to do a proper survey of the geopolitical situation in the world and be able to see how best BRICS nations can continue with their programs of fostering development and multilateral system in the world that is going to support the advancement of the prosperity of the people in the world.

South Africa will also be looking forward to the support and progress in the BRICS vaccination center in the country, as well as deepening and broadening the trade between the BRICS countries, he said.

BRICS groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

