Brazil, one of world's leading cotton producers and exporters

Xinhua) 14:35, June 15, 2022

Cotton is pictured at Santa Colomba farm in Bahia state, Brazil, June 14, 2022. Brazil is one of the world's leading cotton producers and exporters. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a cotton field in Bahia state, Brazil, June 14, 2022. Brazil is one of the world's leading cotton producers and exporters. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

A machine collects cotton at Santa Colomba farm in Bahia state, Brazil, June 14, 2022. Brazil is one of the world's leading cotton producers and exporters. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Machines collect cotton at Santa Colomba farm in Bahia state, Brazil, June 14, 2022. Brazil is one of the world's leading cotton producers and exporters. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

