China cotton group issues sustainable production standard
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The China Cotton Association (CCA) has unveiled the industry standard for sustainable production amid the country's push for sustainable development.
The standard focuses on the management and use of agricultural chemicals in cotton planting, ecological and environmental protection, cotton quality, and other core issues related to the sustainable development of agriculture.
China is a globally significant cotton producer, consumer, and textile and garment exporter. The standard aims to help cotton producers adopt sustainable production and operation methods, meet the demands for high-quality cotton products, and increase cotton farmers' income, said the association.
It will take effect on April 1 and will play a vital part in the China Cotton Sustainable Development Program, said the association.
The CCA is a non-profit organization with more than 3,200 members, holding around 75 percent of the country's market share, said the group's website.
