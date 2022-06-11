Home>>
President Xi on preserving cultural heritage
(People's Daily App) 16:29, June 11, 2022
June 11 marks the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day. President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to the preservation of cultural and natural heritage, and has on many occasions shared his insights on the protection, inheritance and utilization of Chinese historical and cultural heritage. Here are some highlights of Xi's remarks. (Produced by Wang Yufeng, Yue Xiaoqiao, Huangfu Lingyu, Cao Lei, Cheng Ming and He Shan)
