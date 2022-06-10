Xi inspects southwestern Chinese city of Yibin
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to teachers and students while visiting Yibin University in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2022. Xi made an inspection tour of southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
CHENGDU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
In the afternoon, he visited Sanjiangkou, where the Jinsha and Minjiang rivers converge into the Yangtze River, Yibin University, and XGIMI optoelectronic company.
Xi learnt about local efforts in the ecological restoration and protection along the Yangtze River, the employment of college graduates, and independent innovation of the enterprises.
