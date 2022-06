Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed nine new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Thursday.

Sun Haiyan was appointed China's ambassador to Singapore, replacing Hong Xiaoyong.

Zhang Jianwei was appointed ambassador to Kuwait, replacing Li Minggang.

Zhang Yiming was appointed ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, replacing Ni Jian.

Wang Xuekun was appointed ambassador to Rwanda, replacing Rao Hongwei.

Lu Shan was appointed ambassador to Burkina Faso, replacing Li Jian.

Zhou Qian was appointed ambassador to Georgia, replacing Li Yan.

Han Chunlin was appointed ambassador to Romania, replacing Jiang Yu.

Wang Tongqing was appointed ambassador to Finland, replacing Chen Li.

Chen Daojiang was appointed ambassador to Jamaica, replacing Tian Qi.

