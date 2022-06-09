Xi, Georgian president exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:09, June 09, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Georgian counterpart, Salome Zurabishvili, exchanged congratulations Thursday on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Georgia diplomatic relations.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Georgia are traditional friendly and cooperative partners.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two sides have made solid progress in cooperation in various fields, conducted effective communication and coordination in international affairs and promoted the sound and stable development of bilateral relations, Xi said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the two peoples have helped each other in earnest to overcome difficulties, leaving a fine story of solidarity against the pandemic, he said.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Georgia relations and is ready to work with President Zurabishvili to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to push for more results in China-Georgia relations and bilateral cooperation in various fields, so as to deliver benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

Zurabishvili, for her part, said that Georgia is actively committed to developing friendly relations with China and is willing to work with China to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote common prosperity of the two countries.

