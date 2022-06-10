Inspecting Sichuan, Xi stresses maintaining stable economic development

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to villagers while visiting the village of Yongfeng in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

CHENGDU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping stressed maintaining stable economic development and overall social stability during his inspection in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, underscored resolutely implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and adhering to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability.

He demanded the full, accurate and comprehensive application of the new development philosophy, and actively serving and integrating into the new development paradigm.

Efforts should be made to coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, Xi said. He also called for promoting the governance and development of Sichuan to a new level.

Xi went to the cities of Meishan and Yibin on Wednesday, visiting places including a village, a cultural relic protection site, a university, and a company.

Xi called for efficiently coordinating COVID-19 prevention and control with economic and social development, and resolutely overcoming challenges currently faced by economic development.

He highlighted key areas including employment, social security and aid for people living in difficulties.

Work to maintain social stability must be carried out well in all aspects so that people feel reassured and social stability is secured, Xi said.

The country's dynamic zero-COVID approach must be unswervingly upheld, Xi said.

He ordered meticulous and solid work in key areas of COVID-19 response to consolidate the country's hard-won achievements in reining in the coronavirus.

Speaking of recent floods and geological disasters in some parts of China, Xi called for early contingency preparations to safeguard people's lives and property. He also demanded swift rescue efforts after disasters to minimize casualties and loss of property.

After a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Ya'an in Sichuan on June 1, Xi immediately ordered all-out rescue and relief efforts to help resume normal production and life order as soon as possible.

Most residents from quake-hit areas have returned to their homes. The province has de-activated the emergency response for the earthquake, and shifted the focus to post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

During the inspection, Xi, deeply concerned about the rescue and treatment of the people injured in the quake and people's production and lives in the quake area, urged local authorities to make appropriate arrangements for residents affected by the quake and ensure the supply of daily necessities.

On Wednesday morning, Xi visited the village of Yongfeng in Meishan to inspect a high-standard rice cultivation base and expressed recognition to the staff for their efforts in helping ensure national food security. He called for vigorous and concrete work in grain production.

Inspecting an experimental rice field, Xi stressed the promotion and application of modern agricultural science and technology, and relevant training.

He also called for developing green, eco-friendly and high-efficiency agriculture.

While touring Yongfeng, Xi inspected a sewage treatment facility, the living environment of the villagers, as well as local efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control. He said medical issue is what rural residents are most concerned about after they have no worries about food and clothing.

The health system should be strengthened in rural areas to provide a sound guarantee of basic medical services, he said.

Xi noted that the CPC's pursuit in governance is to make life even better for the people.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the village of Yongfeng in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

In urban Meishan, Xi visited San Su Ci, the memorial temple and former residence of Su Xun and his two sons Su Shi and Su Zhe, three literary masters of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

Noting that the Chinese nation has more than 5,000 years of civilization, Xi said the Chinese people should respect fine traditional Chinese culture and build up cultural confidence.

Urging efforts to broadly draw on all cultural achievements in the world, Xi said rigidity and isolation must be averted.

However, no less efforts should be made to avert taking foreign experiences as the sole standard for everything, Xi added.

Party members and officials, especially leading officials, should be honest and upright. They should discipline themselves and their families as well, and foster sound family virtues, Xi said.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits San Su Ci, the memorial temple and former residence of Su Xun and his two sons Su Shi and Su Zhe, three literary masters of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), to learn about local efforts in protecting historical and cultural heritage, in Meishan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi inspected Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River.

Xi noted that sound ecological conservation along the Yangtze River Basin is the precondition for advancing high-quality development in the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

In 2022, about 10.76 million Chinese students are expected to graduate from universities and colleges, hitting a new high. Their employment is an issue Xi is very concerned about.

In Yibin University, Xi went to a job fair and learned about the hiring needs of companies and the employment rate of students.

The CPC Central Committee has always attached great importance to the employment of university and college graduates, and has taken a series of policies and measures, Xi said.

Speaking to the students, Xi stressed that happy lives can only be earned through hard work. He told the students to remain practical when choosing their future jobs and careers, and realize personal development through diligent work.

Xi then visited XGIMI optoelectronic company to learn about its independent innovation, job generation and local efforts to support the private sector.

Leading technology enterprises should be nurtured to form industrial clusters for technological innovation, said Xi.

Noting there are risks and challenges on the journey toward national rejuvenation, Xi urged courage to face the hardships, adding that only by striving together can great accomplishments be made.

On Thursday morning, Xi also met with senior military officers stationed in the provincial capital of Chengdu.

