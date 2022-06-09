Home>>
Xi makes snacks, fights poverty
(People's Daily App) 13:24, June 09, 2022
President Xi Jinping helped make dough for ciba, a glutinous rice snack and a Spring Festival favorite, during a February 2016 visit to the village of Shenshan in Jiangxi Province.
"Measures and work to alleviate and eliminate poverty must be precise. Policies should be made according to the households and individuals," Xi said.
