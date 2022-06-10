Xiplomacy: Xi pushes for Asia-Pacific stability, prosperity

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The International Institute for Strategic Studies 19th Shangri-La Dialogue is scheduled to take place in Singapore from Friday to Sunday, bringing together senior officials, business leaders and experts worldwide to share fresh perspectives on security and development in Asia-Pacific.

Always playing a constructive role in the region, China has been practicing true multilateralism and safeguarding regional peace and stability with joint efforts of all parties.

On various occasions, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on regional countries to deepen the Asia-Pacific partnership featuring mutual trust, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks in this regard.

Nov. 20, 2020

When addressing the 27th APEC (the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link, Xi said the Asia-Pacific region should take the lead and help make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

It is important that the Asia-Pacific should remain the bellwether in safeguarding peace and stability, upholding multilateralism, and fostering an open world economy, Xi said.

Feb. 11, 2021

In a phone call from U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Xi said that China and the United States should act to conform to the trend of the world, jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and make historic contributions to promoting world peace and development.

July 16, 2021

When addressing the Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via video link, Xi called on APEC members to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and boost global economic recovery.

He made a four-pronged proposal for Asia-Pacific cooperation, including strengthening international cooperation on COVID-19 response, deepening regional economic integration, pursuing inclusive and sustainable development, and seizing opportunities from scientific and technological innovation.

Nov. 12, 2021

While addressing the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link, Xi called for efforts to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future featuring openness and inclusiveness, innovation-driven growth, greater connectivity, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Asia-Pacific region has become the most dynamic and promising economic powerhouse globally, staying at the forefront of world economic development, and making its positive contribution to global growth and to the well-being of people in the region, he said.

April 21, 2022

In a keynote speech delivered via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, Xi emphasized that over the past decades, Asia has enjoyed overall stability and sustained rapid growth, making possible the Asian Miracle.

When Asia fares well, the whole world benefits, he noted, highlighting the need to continue developing and strengthening Asia, demonstrate Asia's resilience, wisdom and strength, and make Asia an anchor for world peace, a powerhouse for global growth and a new pacesetter for international cooperation.

May 30, 2022

When delivering a written speech at the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Xi stressed that preserving peace and stability in Asia-Pacific and promoting common development of various countries are a shared aspiration of the people in the region as well as a common responsibility of regional countries.

China is ready to work with Pacific island countries to strengthen the confidence in tackling challenges together, build up consensus on jointly seeking development, galvanize support for shaping the future together, and join hands to build an even closer China-Pacific island countries community with a shared future, he said.

