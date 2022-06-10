We Are China

Xi encourages young employees to work hard

(People's Daily App) 14:41, June 10, 2022

Inspecting XGIMI optoelectronic company in Yibin, Sichuan Province, on Wednesday afternoon, President Xi Jinping stressed independent innovation while talking to young employees.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)