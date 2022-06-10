Home>>
Xi encourages young employees to work hard
(People's Daily App) 14:41, June 10, 2022
Inspecting XGIMI optoelectronic company in Yibin, Sichuan Province, on Wednesday afternoon, President Xi Jinping stressed independent innovation while talking to young employees.
