Senior CPC official underscores studying, implementing Xi Thought

Xinhua) 15:23, June 11, 2022

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a seminar on the subject of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in Jinggangshan, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

NANCHANG, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, on Friday underscored the necessity of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a seminar on the subject held in Jinggangshan, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has put forward a range of new ideas, viewpoints and affirmations based on China's actual situations, said Huang. It represents a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the context of China.

Under its guidance, historic achievements and changes were made in the cause of the Party and the country, said Huang. He called for solid efforts in studying, understanding and publicizing the thought.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)