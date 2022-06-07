Book of Xi's discourses on rural work published

Xinhua) 07:58, June 07, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows the view of a relocation site for poverty alleviation at Huawu Village in Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of discourses of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on work concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, contains 61 discourses on rural work from December 2012 to April 2022 by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Some of the discourses were published for the first time, a statement on the book's publication said on Monday.

Issues concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers are fundamental to China's national economy and people's livelihood. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core has taken such issues as the top priority, historically solved the problem of absolute poverty, implemented the rural vitalization strategy, and promoted historic achievements and changes in agriculture and rural areas, noted the statement.

Xi has always viewed work concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers from a broader historical perspective and made a series of important discourses on the topic. He has answered a series of major theoretical and practical questions, providing an action plan and fundamental guidance for work in the sector, according to the statement.

As an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Xi's discourses on work concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers serve as important guidance to promoting the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, the statement said.

The book is available nationwide.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)