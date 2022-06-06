Books on Xi's local working experience published

Xinhua) 08:42, June 06, 2022

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Four books systematically depicting Chinese leader Xi Jinping's experience of working in various localities have been co-published by the People's Publishing House.

Recounting stories from his posts in Hebei Province's Zhengding County, Fujian Province, Zhejiang Province and the city of Shanghai, the four books center on Xi's endeavor to drive reform and opening up, as well as modernization in local areas.

The books illustrate Xi's governance, featuring big-picture and long-term thinking, earnest concern for people's livelihoods, a realistic and pragmatic approach, creativity and the courage to assume responsibility.

They also vividly demonstrate Xi's conviction and his concern for the people, as well as his personal character, working style and the fruitful results he achieved in local positions.

