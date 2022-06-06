Home>>
Xi praises hard work and innovation in pursuit of green development
(People's Daily App) 10:52, June 06, 2022
Transforming from a barren land to the world's largest man-made forest, Saihanba Forest Farm represents China's ecological efforts. During his visit to the farm, Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the Saihanba spirit: being hardworking and enterprising while pursuing green development. June 5th marks the World Environment Day. Let's review the visit.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing, Di Jingyuan and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.