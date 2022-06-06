Xi praises hard work and innovation in pursuit of green development

(People's Daily App) 10:52, June 06, 2022

Transforming from a barren land to the world's largest man-made forest, Saihanba Forest Farm represents China's ecological efforts. During his visit to the farm, Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the Saihanba spirit: being hardworking and enterprising while pursuing green development. June 5th marks the World Environment Day. Let's review the visit.

