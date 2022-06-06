Full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to National Event on Environment Day 2022

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the National Event on the Environment Day 2022.

On the holding of the National Event on the Environment Day 2022, I would like to extend my warm congratulations!

Natural environment is the basis of human survival and development, and to preserve a sound ecological environment is the shared aspiration of the peoples of all countries. Since the Party's 18th National Congress in 2012, we have made ecological conservation an initiative vital for sustaining the Chinese nation's development. Embracing the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, we have launched a host of creative, forward-looking, and fundamentally important initiatives and taken major steps toward building a beautiful China. As a result, our ecological and environmental protection efforts have seen sweeping, historic, and transformative changes.

On the new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects, the whole Party and the entire nation must maintain strategic focus on strengthening ecological conservation, endeavor to effect a green transformation in all aspects of social and economic development, coordinate efforts to address pollution, protect ecosystems, and respond to climate change, and work hard to build a beautiful China where humanity and nature exist in harmony, so as to make further contributions to building a clean and beautiful world. It is also my hope that all of society can take the initiative to act as role models in disseminating and practicing the ideas of ecological civilization and through solid and hard work, create a beautiful homeland with blue skies, green lands, and clean waters for generations to come.

Xi Jinping

June 5, 2022

