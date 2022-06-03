Home>>
COVID-19 vaccination rate among elderly further increases in China
(Xinhua) 13:11, June 03, 2022
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- More than 218 million Chinese aged 60 or above, or 82.66 percent of the country's senior citizens, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of about 1 million people from 10 days ago, an official said Thursday.
Among them, over 169 million have received a booster shot, Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference.
