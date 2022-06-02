Home>>
Beijing reports 11 confirmed, 3 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 14:18, June 02, 2022
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 11 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Thursday.
On Wednesday, 61 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.
