Beijing reports 11 confirmed, 3 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:18, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 11 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Thursday.

On Wednesday, 61 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

