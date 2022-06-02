Languages

Archive

Thursday, June 02, 2022

Home>>

Beijing reports 11 confirmed, 3 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua) 14:18, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 11 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Thursday.

On Wednesday, 61 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. 

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories