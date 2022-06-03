China strengthens supervision of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China has adopted stricter criteria for the supervision of the COVID-19 nucleic acid testing process, according to a recent circular.
Issued by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19, the document requires local governments to further implement relevant regulations on the qualification of testing agencies, tightening the examination of agencies and personnel.
The management of sample collection, preservation and transportation should be standardized, including the training of personnel, it said, noting that routine supervision should also be ramped up to continuously improve testing quality.
The circular also puts forward specific requirements for the supervision of large-scale nucleic acid testing, nucleic acid testing resources, and the exit mechanism for testing institutions.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong gov't keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance
- Record 2 mln people in UK have long COVID: survey
- U.S. sees sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases following Memorial Day holidays
- China sees less than 100 daily new local COVID-19 cases for 3 days: official
- Beijing reports 11 confirmed, 3 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 18 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 in Beijing
- 286 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 cancelled due to impact of COVID-19
- Cambodia, China ink deal to build COVID-19 vaccine filling factory in Cambodia
- Interview: Bill Gates proposes pandemic response team, cites China as crucial for global health
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.