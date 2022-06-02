Russian strategic missile forces hold drills

Xinhua) 09:40, June 02, 2022

MOSCOW, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Russian military conducted a series of drills utilizing the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system under the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

About 1,000 military personnel and more than 100 pieces of equipment were involved in the exercises, the ministry said in a statement.

The troops practiced bringing missile systems to field positions, marching up to 100 km and dispersing units.

The drills were aimed at raising the level of training and improving the coherence of formations and units of the Strategic Missile Forces, the ministry said.

First tested in May 2007, the Yars missile system has a potential range of 11,000-12,000 km and can carry six to 10 independently targetable warheads of 100-300 kilotons, according to media reports.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)