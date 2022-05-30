Home>>
Russia promises stable gas supply to Serbia
(Xinhua) 09:01, May 30, 2022
MOSCOW, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his country will continue to supply natural gas to Serbia uninterruptedly, during a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Putin and Vucic discussed bilateral relations in detail, including "steps to expand mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation," and exchanged views on the "situation in Ukraine and developments around Kosovo," the Kremlin said in a statement.
It added that the leaders reaffirmed their common position to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia.
