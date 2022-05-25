EU official calls for urgent EU decisions on oil embargo on Russia
BRUSSELS, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) member states need to take decisions on a potential embargo on Russian oil urgently, said Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of economy, on Tuesday.
"It's important that those decisions are taken without delay, otherwise we are in a strange situation where we are discussing massive financial support to Ukraine on one hand, and continue to provide financing for Russia's war on the other hand. It needs to be stopped," said Dombrovskis.
About 62 percent of Russia's imports to the EU were hydrocarbon in the year 2021, explained Dombrovskis. "When we are addressing Russia's fossil fuel, we are really addressing financing sources of Russia's war," he said following a meeting of the EU finance and economic ministers.
The European Commission brought forward a proposal to put an embargo on Russian oil in early May, as part of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
However, EU member states failed to reach a consensus on the matter. Hungary, a landlocked country heavily dependent on Russian oil imports, is opposed to the proposal.
"We know there are concerns, specially of landlocked countries, on effects of the oil embargo concerning the security of supply, and we are working with these member states to see the best way to address those concerns," said Dombrovskis.
The EU heavily depends on Russian energy, with 30 percent of its oil and 15 percent of petroleum products supplied by Russia.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Russia successfully deals with sanctions: Putin
- EU's attempt to ban Russian oil imports reaches deadlock
- Scholz says no shortcuts to Ukraine's EU membership bid
- UN chief urges reintegrating agricultural production of Russia, Ukraine into world markets
- Russian, U.S. military chiefs discuss Ukraine over phone
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.