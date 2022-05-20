Home>>
Russian, U.S. military chiefs discuss Ukraine over phone
(Xinhua) 08:55, May 20, 2022
MOSCOW, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley held a phone call on Thursday to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine.
The conversation was initiated by the American side, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a brief statement, without providing details.
Last week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed the situation in Ukraine during their first phone conversation since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
