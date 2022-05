Russia expels 27 Spanish diplomats in retaliation

Xinhua) 09:24, May 19, 2022

MOSCOW, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Russia has declared 27 Spanish diplomatic staff "personae non gratae" in response to Spain's expulsion of Russian diplomats last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry summoned Spanish Ambassador to Moscow Marcos Gomez Martinez on Wednesday to protest against Spain's "provocative" move to declare 27 employees working at Russian diplomatic missions in Spain "personae non gratae," it said.

Spain's decision would further negatively affect Russian-Spanish relations, it added.

The diplomats will be asked to leave Russia within seven days, the ministry said.

