Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs meet in Dushanbe

Xinhua) 08:48, May 13, 2022

BAKU, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministers of some members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia, came together in the Tajik capital Dushanbe on Thursday, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Held on the sidelines of a session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council, the meeting featured discussions on the ongoing situation in the region and the issue relating to the implementation of the trilateral statements.

The ministers exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the beginning of border delimitation, the opening of all transport and communication lines, and the process of agreeing on a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

They stressed the importance of implementing the achieved arrangements for ensuring peace and security in the region.

