Russia accuses Pentagon of experimenting on patients in Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:29, May 12, 2022

MOSCOW, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Russian military said that it had obtained new information revealing details of "the Pentagon's inhuman experiments on Ukrainian citizens" in a psychiatric hospital in Ukraine's Kharkov region.

"The main category of the experimental subjects was a group of male patients aged 40-60 with a high stage of physical exhaustion," said Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, on Wednesday.

"In order to conceal their belonging to the United States, the experts who conducted the biological research arrived through the territories of third countries," he said at a briefing, adding that the foreign researchers were evacuated in January 2022.

Some large pharmaceutical companies, including those affiliated with the Pentagon, have been involved in the U.S. military biological activities in Ukraine, he said.

Russian specialists carried out work directly in two biological laboratories in Mariupol and found that the United States used the city as a regional center for the collection and certification of the cholera pathogen, Kirillov said.

