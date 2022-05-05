Russia bans Japanese top officials from entry
MOSCOW, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that 63 Japanese citizens, including top officials like Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have been "permanently" barred from entering Russia.
"The administration of Kishida has launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign, allowing unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats," the ministry said in a statement.
"It is echoed by public figures, experts and media representatives of Japan, who are completely biased towards the attitudes of the West regarding our country," it added.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi are also blacklisted, among other government officials and lawmakers.
In addition, the entry ban applies to some media executives and university professors.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia threatens to attack NATO vehicles delivering military supplies in Ukraine
- Iran-Russia arms cooperation has no obstacles: Russian envoy
- Russia to open humanitarian corridor for civilian evacuation from Azovstal
- Annual icebreakers festival held in St. Petersburg, Russia
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Two explosions occur in Russia's Belgorod Region
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.