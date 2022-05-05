Russia bans Japanese top officials from entry

Xinhua) 10:13, May 05, 2022

MOSCOW, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that 63 Japanese citizens, including top officials like Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have been "permanently" barred from entering Russia.

"The administration of Kishida has launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign, allowing unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats," the ministry said in a statement.

"It is echoed by public figures, experts and media representatives of Japan, who are completely biased towards the attitudes of the West regarding our country," it added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi are also blacklisted, among other government officials and lawmakers.

In addition, the entry ban applies to some media executives and university professors.

