Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Two explosions occur in Russia's Belgorod Region

Xinhua) 14:33, May 02, 2022

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Two explosions occurred in Russia's Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, but no damage or casualties have been reported, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said on Sunday.

"According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There were no casualties. Footage of flashes in the sky has already appeared on social networks," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

- - - -

The Russian military will not artificially adjust its actions during the special operation in Ukraine to any date, including Victory Day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.

"We will solemnly celebrate May 9, as we always do," Lavrov said in an interview with Italy's Mediaset broadcaster.

The pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to mitigate risks for civilians and Russian troops, he added.

- - - -

Ukraine will continue the evacuation from the besieged city of Mariupol which began on Sunday afternoon, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said on Sunday evening.

In the first stage, Ukraine evacuated from Mariupol 100 women, children and elders, who will arrive in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, Yermak said on Facebook.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that an evacuation is underway inside the Azovstal plant in the besieged city of Mariupol.

"The first group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area," Zelensky tweeted.

He said that the evacuees are set to arrive in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

