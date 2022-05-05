Iran-Russia arms cooperation has no obstacles: Russian envoy

Xinhua) 09:25, May 05, 2022

TEHRAN, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said on Wednesday that there are no obstacles to arms cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

After the UN arms embargoes on Iran were lifted in October 2020, there are no obstacles to the development of arms cooperation between Iran and Russia, Dzhagaryan said, adding Iran purchases weapons from Russia for defense purposes only.

"We are in contact with the Iranians and are moving strongly in line with our international commitments to non-proliferation and export control (of weapons)," he noted.

During the negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, the Russian ambassador said the talks have been suspended because the parameters of the future agreement have not yet been agreed upon.

"There are important issues Iran and the United States need to resolve," he said.

