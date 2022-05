We Are China

Annual icebreakers festival held in St. Petersburg, Russia

Xinhua) 09:54, May 03, 2022

Towboats perform during the annual Icebreakers Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 1, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

An icebreaker is seen during the annual Icebreakers Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 1, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Towboats perform during the annual Icebreakers Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 1, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Icebreakers are seen during the annual Icebreakers Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 1, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

