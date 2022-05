We Are China

Rehearsal of Victory Day parade held in Moscow, Russia

May 08, 2022

Servicemen take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A T-34-85 tank takes part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

MiG-29SMT fighter jets fly during a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Servicewomen take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

The Yars ballistic missiles take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Msta-S self-propelled howitzers take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Infantry fighting vehicles are seen on Red Square during a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Servicemen march before a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Servicemen take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

T-90M tanks take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Servicemen take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

An Ilyushin Il-80 airborne command and control aircraft and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter aircrafts take part in a rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

