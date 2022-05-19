Home>>
Ukrainian president proposes extending martial law, general mobilization
(Xinhua) 09:22, May 19, 2022
KIEV, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed to the parliament extending the current martial law and general mobilization in the country, the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported Wednesday.
Two separate drafts on prolonging the martial law and general mobilization have been submitted to the parliament, according to the parliament's website.
Kiev imposed a 30-day martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, the martial law has been extended twice.
The general mobilization of the population was introduced in Ukraine on Feb. 24 for three months.
