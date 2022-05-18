Over 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal
KIEV, May 17 (Xinhua) -- More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in the embattled city of Mariupol, the government-run news agency Ukrinform reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.
Malyar said that 53 seriously wounded soldiers were evacuated from Azovstal to a healthcare facility in Novoazovsk for medical treatment, while 211 other troops were taken to the Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor.
Later, the Ukrainian soldiers will be exchanged for the captured Russians, Malyar said.
The operation to evacuate the Ukrainian military from the Azovstal steel plant is continuing, the press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook.
Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city in eastern Ukraine, saw one of the worst bouts of violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Azovstal plant, which covers an area of about 11 square km, is the holdout of the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Russia, Ukraine say their peace talks on hold
- Ukraine says evacuation from Azovstal only way to save troops
- Ukrainian president holds phone talks with German, French leaders
- Ukraine not to exchange territories for peace with Russia: negotiator
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin says Russia would respond to expansion of NATO military infrastructure into Finland, Sweden
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.