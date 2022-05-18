Ukrainian president holds phone talks with German, French leaders

Xinhua) 08:54, May 18, 2022

KIEV, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday held separate phone talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In his conversation with Scholz, Zelensky discussed the situation on the frontline, prospects for peace and further sanctions on Russia over the conflict with Ukraine, the Ukrainian president tweeted.

In the talks with Macron, Zelensky informed the French leader about the course of hostilities in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the operation to rescue the military from Azovstal and the vision of the prospects of the negotiation process with Russia.

Zelensky and Macron also discussed defense support for Ukraine, preparation of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, and possible ways to export Ukrainian agricultural products.

They also touched upon the issue of fuel supplies to Ukraine, and Ukraine's application for the candidate status of a EU membership.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)