Ukrainian president holds phone talks with German, French leaders
KIEV, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday held separate phone talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
In his conversation with Scholz, Zelensky discussed the situation on the frontline, prospects for peace and further sanctions on Russia over the conflict with Ukraine, the Ukrainian president tweeted.
In the talks with Macron, Zelensky informed the French leader about the course of hostilities in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the operation to rescue the military from Azovstal and the vision of the prospects of the negotiation process with Russia.
Zelensky and Macron also discussed defense support for Ukraine, preparation of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, and possible ways to export Ukrainian agricultural products.
They also touched upon the issue of fuel supplies to Ukraine, and Ukraine's application for the candidate status of a EU membership.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Ukraine not to exchange territories for peace with Russia: negotiator
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin says Russia would respond to expansion of NATO military infrastructure into Finland, Sweden
- Wounded Ukrainian soldiers to be evacuated from Azovstal
- Ukraine says in talks with Russia over evacuation of 60 people from Azovstal
- Russian, U.S. defense chiefs discuss Ukraine situation over phone
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.