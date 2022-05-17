Wounded Ukrainian soldiers to be evacuated from Azovstal

Xinhua) 10:02, May 17, 2022

MOSCOW, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement on the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"An agreement was reached on the evacuation of the wounded, after negotiations with Ukrainian military representatives that are currently blocked on the territory of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol," the ministry said.

A "silence regime" has been introduced, and a humanitarian corridor has been opened, it added.

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers will receive "all the necessary medical assistance" at a facility in Novoazovsk in Donetsk, the ministry said.

