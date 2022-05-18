Ukraine says evacuation from Azovstal only way to save troops
KIEV, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The evacuation of Ukrainian troops from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was the only possible formula for their rescue, Ukraine's government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.
"Unfortunately, military unblocking is impossible in this situation. There can be no other formula of salvation than the one currently in use. It was the only way out," Malyar said.
Ukrainian military forces have fully fulfilled their combat mission in Mariupol, Malyar said.
She added that the rescue operation from Azovstal will continue until Ukrainian soldiers return home from the uncontrolled territory.
Malyar said that 53 seriously wounded soldiers were taken to a healthcare facility in Novoazovsk town for medical treatment, while 211 other troops were taken to Olenivka town through the humanitarian corridor.
Kiev expects that the Ukrainian soldiers will be exchanged for the captured Russians.
Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city in eastern Ukraine, saw one of the worst bouts of violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Azovstal plant, which covers about 11 square km, is the holdout of the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Ukrainian president holds phone talks with German, French leaders
- Ukraine not to exchange territories for peace with Russia: negotiator
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin says Russia would respond to expansion of NATO military infrastructure into Finland, Sweden
- Wounded Ukrainian soldiers to be evacuated from Azovstal
- Ukraine says in talks with Russia over evacuation of 60 people from Azovstal
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.