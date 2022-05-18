Home>>
Evidence obtained by Russia reveals US biolabs in Ukraine developing biological weapons: Putin
(CGTN) 13:50, May 18, 2022
Speaking at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) anniversary conference in Moscow on Monday, Russian President Putin pointed out that the Pentagon has established a number of biological laboratories in Ukraine, and they are not engaged in providing practical medical assistance to the local population. Documentary evidence obtained suggests that these laboratories were engaged in producing components that could be used to create biological weapons, Putin said.
