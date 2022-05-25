Russia imposes personal sanctions against 154 members of UK House of Lords
MOSCOW, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Russia has imposed personal sanctions against 154 members of the British House of Lords in a retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"In response to the decision made by the UK government in March this year to include almost the entire composition of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on its sanctions list, Russia has imposed personal restrictions against 154 members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament on the basis of reciprocity," the ministry said.
The sanctioned individuals were directly involved in the "development of anti-Russian sanctions," the destruction of Russia's economy, and the promotion of a Russophobic agenda, it said, adding that they would be denied entry into Russia.
