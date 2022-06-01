Russia to halt gas supplies to companies of Denmark, Germany

Xinhua) 09:07, June 01, 2022

MOSCOW, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Russian energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday that it would no longer supply gas to Denmark's largest energy company Orsted and will halt deliveries to Germany under the Shell Energy Europe contract.

Orsted has notified Gazprom Export that it would no longer make payments for gas in rubles, and Shell Energy Europe Limited said it would not pay in rubles for gas supplies to Germany, Gazprom said on Telegram.

The cuts will be effective from Wednesday, it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 31 on new rules regarding natural gas trade with "unfriendly" countries and regions. According to the decree, existing contracts would be halted if these buyers refused to pay in rubles.

