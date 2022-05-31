Divergent views of global community reflect U.S. failure to relegate Russia: opinion

Xinhua) 09:20, May 31, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Many countries of the rest of the world have very different views with the United States and Europe regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and that reflects Washington's failure to relegate Russia, an opinion piece has said.

The article published on U.S. media outlet Politico on Wednesday said some countries believed that denunciation will not change Russia's behavior but will increase the polarization produced by the conflict, thereby reducing the chance for a political settlement.

Meanwhile, many countries believed that international efforts should focus on promoting a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, not using the conflict as an occasion to isolate Russia, it noted, adding that "the divergence of views ensures that U.S. efforts to relegate Russia to pariah status will fail."

The article urged the United States to return to "a world of reality" instead of living in "a world of make-believe," in which countries reliably follow the lead of American policymakers.

"Otherwise, the U.S. will set itself up for disappointment, frustration and potentially failure," it added.

