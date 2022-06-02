Ukraine, Poland agree on joint projects in defense, energy, regional development

Xinhua) 08:38, June 02, 2022

KIEV, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The governments of Ukraine and Poland on Wednesday signed a string of bilateral documents in the fields of defense, energy and regional development, the Ukrainian government press service reported.

The agreements were inked during the intergovernmental consultations in Kiev in the presence of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

In particular, the two countries agreed to set up a joint commission that will prepare recommendations on the format of the Ukrainian-Polish joint venture for the manufacture of weapons and military equipment.

"This will take our defense and military cooperation to a new level and allow us to create modern types of defense weapons," Shmyhal said.

Besides, Ukraine and Poland signed a joint declaration on cooperation at the level of border services and a document on developing Ukraine's communities as a part of the country's post-conflict recovery.

In addition, the governments of Ukraine and Poland inked a memorandum to strengthen their cooperation in the energy sector.

Shmyhal and Morawiecki agreed to hold the next meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw in 2023.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)