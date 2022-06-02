Russian forces seize part of key city in eastern Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:37, June 02, 2022

KIEV, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Russian forces took control over the eastern part of Severodonetsk city, the administrative center of the Ukraine-controlled part of the Lugansk region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sergey Gaidai, head of the Lugansk regional military administration, said on Facebook that Russia seized some 80 percent of Severodonetsk.

Street fighting in the city continued and Ukrainian forces carried out counterattacks in some parts of Severodonetsk, Gaidai said.

Ukrainian troops captured six Russian soldiers during the battle for Severodonetsk, Gaidai said.

