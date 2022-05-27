Chinese envoy calls for well-tailored approach to Israeli-Palestinian issue

Xinhua) 08:41, May 27, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for a well-tailored approach to the Israeli-Palestinian issue as drivers of violence are fermenting.

During the past month, the security situation in the occupied Palestinian territory has remained turbulent, with multiple clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians, resulting in the continued increase in Palestinian civilian casualties. Attacks against Israeli civilians also occurred from time to time, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"The various factors contributing to the rising tensions were brought into sharp relief recently. A number of these factors are still fermenting. We are extremely worried about this," he told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. "The recent developments between the two sides have raised a red flag for the international community, and a call for a well-tailored approach."

The current situation once again testifies to the importance of upholding the status quo of the holy sites. China calls on all parties concerned to learn from history, jointly safeguard the historical status quo of religious sites, and refrain from any unilateral action to change the status quo. Jerusalem Day is just around the corner. China calls on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and avoid conflict resurgence, said Zhang.

The current situation once again testifies to the importance of achieving common security. The ever-rising civilian casualties only aggravate the animosity between Palestinians and Israelis, and undermine their mutual trust. Palestinians and Israelis are and will remain neighbors. They have a stake in each other's security and they should find a way to live side by side in harmony and shared security. The Israeli security forces should abide by the principle of proportionality and should not use excessive force, he said.

The current situation once again testifies to the importance of implementing international consensus, he said.

Building settlements in the occupied territory violates international law. China is concerned about Israel's announcement of a new settlement construction plan and urges Israel to stop all settlement activities, he said.

A two-state solution is the fundamental way forward for achieving peace between Palestinians and Israelis. The international community cannot substitute crisis management for a just solution to the question of Palestine. The relevant parties with major influence on this question should uphold objectivity and impartiality, proceed from the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people and regional countries, and take practical steps to advance the Middle East peace process, he said.

Palestine is faced with existential and developmental challenges. The international community should take concrete actions to help Palestine fight COVID-19, develop its economy, and improve livelihoods, with a view to achieving economic independence at an early date, he said.

China supports the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side in peace with Israel. China supports the common development of Arabs and Jews and will continue to play a constructive role alongside the international community toward an early settlement of the question of Palestine, said Zhang.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)