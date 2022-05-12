China welcomes upcoming visit of UN human rights chief

May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the upcoming visit of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to China in May, said a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Bachelet's trip to China will take her to the country's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The preparatory team of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has arrived in China and is currently undergoing quarantine in accordance with relevant anti-COVID-19 protocols, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing.

"The preparatory team has begun work and the two sides are discussing the specific arrangements for the visit," he said.

