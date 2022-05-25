Chinese envoy calls on int'l community to provide constructive help to Sudan

Xinhua) 15:19, May 25, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on the international community to provide constructive help to Sudan.

The parties in Sudan have shown their willingness to continue with the political transition and complete all tasks during the transition period, though with clear divergences on specific issues, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, who called on the parties to pursue dialogue and consultation to address their differences and consolidate consensus.

Addressing these differences takes time, he told a Security Council meeting on Sudan, noting that the international community should have the necessary patience, continue to uphold the Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led principle, fully consider the realities in Sudan, provide constructive help, and avoid exerting too much pressure, picking sides, or intensifying the differences.

As security in the western Sudanese region of Darfur has deteriorated with multiple inter-communal conflicts, casualties, and displacement of civilians, the Security Council sanctions have severely hindered the Sudanese government from building its security capacity, he noted.

China hopes that Security Council Resolution 2620 is implemented in earnest and clear benchmarks on modifying the sanctions regime are created by Aug. 31 as per the resolution, he said.

Noting Sudan's worsening economic situation amid high inflation, disruptions of water and electricity supply, and shortages in other basic supplies, he said many challenges facing Sudan stem from economic and livelihood difficulties, and that the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement lacks financial support.

"When the Sudanese people need help the most, some countries and international organizations have suspended their international assistance. This obviously would not help Sudan get out of the current plight," said Dai.

Sudan is also facing a serious threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 7 percent of its people fully vaccinated, he noted.

China is the first country to send a medical expert team to Sudan and to provide vaccines via bilateral channel, he said, adding that China has already provided 23 batches of vaccines and medical supplies to the country, and will continue to provide assistance to the best of its capacity.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)