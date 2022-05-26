Putin simplifies procedure for Ukrainians in Zaporizhzhya, Kherson to get Russian citizenship

Xinhua) 10:56, May 26, 2022

MOSCOW, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday to simplify the procedure for residents in the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions in southern Ukraine to apply for Russian citizenship.

Putin signed the document to amend an April 2019 decree, expanding the favorable terms from serving Donetsk and Lugansk residents to covering people of the current four places.

The Zaporizhzhya region is preparing to issue Russian passports, Sputnik news agency reported on Wednesday.

