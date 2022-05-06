Putin, Bennett discuss Ukraine over phone
MOSCOW, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday to discuss the Ukrainian situation.
The leaders paid special attention to humanitarian issues, including the evacuation of civilians held by militants of nationalist battalions from the Azovstal steel plant, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Russian military is ready to ensure the safe exit of civilians, Putin said, adding that the Kiev authorities should order the remaining militants at the Azovstal plant to lay down arms.
"On the eve of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, which Russia and Israel celebrate on May 9, Putin and Bennett emphasised the special importance of this date for the people of both countries," the statement added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin, Zelensky both invited to G20: Indonesian president
- Putin agrees to involvement of UN, ICRC in civilian evacuation from Azovstal: UN
- Western attempts to split Russian society unsuccessful: Putin
- Palestinian president discusses Mideast tension with Jordanian King, Putin
- Putin-Zelensky meeting possible only after treaty ready: Kremlin
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.